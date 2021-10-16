What's new

China stunned US by testing a nuclear capable hypersonic missile glide in low orbit, making a full circle around the globe before speeding target

Single war effortlessly avoid all ABMS to hit its target. China has 400 nuke warhead.

Last I heard some troll claim US can easily nuke China while China cant do anything to destroy US.....

DZ-17 warhead fit into a DF-31A ICBM and you will have global strike capabilities avoiding all US ABMS deploy...

Hypersonic glide missile cannot be intercepted becos its path is unpredicted and travel at high speed of 6-7 mach.
 
Beast said:
Single war effortlessly avoid all ABMS to hit its target. China has 400 nuke warhead.

Last I heard some troll claim US can easily nuke China while China cant do anything to destroy US.....

DZ-17 warhead fit into a DF-31A ICBM and you will have global strike capabilities avoiding all US ABMS deploy...

Hypersonic glide missile cannot be intercepted becos its path is unpredicted and travel at high speed of 6-7 mach.
It's a regret more and more Americans behave like Indian clowns laughing stock
 
Five people familiar with the test said the Chinese
If I got Dim sum for every American report (that includes its overseas based proxies like Nikkei) about China based entirely on "people familiar" with the report about China.
 
