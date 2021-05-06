What's new

China strongly condemns G7 statement smearing China

China strongly condemns G7 statement smearing China
Updated 22:02, 06-May-2021


Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Thursday condemned the Group of Seven (G7) statement for grossly interfering in China's internal affairs regarding unfounded accusations against China's Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang.

At Thursday's regular press conference, Wang said that their attempts to interfere in China's internal affairs, compromise China's sovereignty and defame China will never succeed.

He stressed that these are all China's internal affairs, adding that the participation of China's Taiwan region in international organizations and the World Health Organization, of which members are sovereign countries, has to follow the one-China principle.

He noted that the G7 group is exercising group politics, which has damaged the norms governing international relations and is against the trend of peaceful development and win-win cooperation.

Wang also urged the G7 countries, all of them developed countries, to work on boosting world economic recovery and facilitating developing countries' development rather than making rifts and conflicts within the international community.

While the G7 countries brand themselves as democratic countries, the spokesperson said, they've never responded or reacted to poll results that have shown that respondents in 53 countries or regions have seen the U.S. as the biggest threat to the world democracy.

He also responded to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's claim that the U.S. is not trying to contain or crackdown on China but safeguarding the rules-based international order.

Wang said that the concept of rules mentioned by the U.S. is ambiguous. If the rules refer to the ones defined by the U.S. and other few countries, he said, then they are not international rules.

Only the international rules based on the UN Charter and international laws are in line with the common interests of the international community, Wang said, adding that the U.S. should act as it speaks.


UK and US urge G7 to ally against threats from Russia and China
Dominic Raab and Antony Blinken call for defence of open societies and rules-based order
Antony Blinken and Dominic Raab
Antony Blinken, left, and Dominic Raab hold a press conference after their meeting in London on Monday.Photograph: Reuters

Patrick Wintour and Vincent Ni
Mon 3 May 2021 19.38 BST


144

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, and the UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, have called for a revitalised and broadened alliance of G7 nations determined to defend open societies and the rules-based order from the threats posed by the autocracies of China and Russia.
Speaking after a meeting in London on Monday, Raab said he saw “an increasing demand and need for an agile cluster of countries that share the same values and want to protect the multilateral system”.

He said the fact the UK had invited Australia, South Korea, India and South Africa to the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London was “a sign that we can see a shift to a pattern of like-minded countries working together”.
Raab said the door to diplomacy was always open with autocracies, but also warned the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to end his “brinkmanship sabre-rattling on the border of Ukraine, the cyber-attacks and misinformation and the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, that was not just a human rights abuse but a use of chemical weapons on Russian soil”.
Blinken said it was “not the US purpose to contain China, or hold it down”, adding: “What we are trying to do is to uphold the international rules-based order, that our countries have invested so much in over so many decades to the benefit, I would argue not just of our own citizens but of people around the world, including, by the way, China.
“And when any country – China or otherwise – takes actions that challenge or undermine or seek to erode that rules-based order and not make good on the commitments that they’ve made to that order, we will stand up and defend the order.”
Ahead of his trip to the UK, Blinken accused China of repression at home and aggression abroad. But he told CBS 60 Minutes that a military conflict between the world’s two biggest economies does not serve either of their interests.
Raab said London and Washington see “eye-to-eye” on China’s challenge to their shared values. He also urged Beijing to step up to the plate and play its full role on issues such as climate change.


In remarks that underline how far the US has moved from the “America first” era of Donald Trump, Blinken said: “The challenge for us is to demonstrate that we can deliver for our citizens and when we are looking at most of the issues that are having an impact on their lives, whether it is this pandemic, climate change or the disruptive impact of new technologies, not a single one can be met by one country acting alone, not even the US.”
Wider G7 talks on Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to range over major international crises, but the unifying theme will probably be the defence of open societies, from Myanmar and Libya to Syria. Joe Biden has promised to stage a democracies summit, an event to which Raab made reference.
Blinken also hailed the “special relationship” between the two countries, saying that the US had “no closer ally, no closer partner”. He skirted around the chance to call out the UK for its recent cuts to its overseas aid budget, and avoided explicit criticism over how the UK has put the Good Friday agreement at risk with the Brexit deal.
Blinken also denied that the US had failed to consult its allies before the major foreign policy decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by September – saying the decision had been endorsed unanimously at Nato.
He insisted the US was not cutting and running, saying: “We have made it absolutely clear that as we withdraw our forces from Afghanistan we will protect them and take decisive action in response to any attacks. We have also been clear our forces are drawing down, but we are not disengaging. We intend to be very active diplomatically in trying to advance a political settlement between the Afghan government and the Taliban.”
Both men denied there had been any progress in arranging the release of dual nationals detained in Iran but Blinken said: “We have to take a stand on the arbitrary detention for political purposes. I would hope that with time and effort countries should establish a norm that this practice is unacceptable.”
 
US takes subtle moves to rope in G7 allies against China
By
Chen Qingqing
and
Zhang Hui
Published: May 06, 2021 12:09 AM

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (R) welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (R) welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
With China topping the agenda of the Group of Seven (G7) meeting as foreign ministers of member states have been urged to coordinate and form a common stance in addressing the "challenges" posed by China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected claims of a "Cold War" between the US and China, signaling that rather than making all-out efforts to form an anti-China choir, the Biden administration is making subtle moves to align its allies, Chinese experts said, noting that in return, EU officials' mixed signals on the ratification of its most promising investment deal appear to be a gesture of echoing the "alignment sentiment" in the face of growing domestic pressure.

The UK held the first face-to-face meeting of G7 foreign ministers this week since the COVID-19 pandemic began, during which China-related topics remained the major focus, despite Blinken clarifying ahead of the meeting that "it is not our purpose to try to contain China or to hold China down," the US Secretary of State was quoted as saying in a Reuters report. Blinken however further elaborated that the West would defend the international rules based order from subversive attempts by any country, including China.

Apparently, during the three-day talks, which wrapped up on Wednesday Blinken sought to rope in allies to form a common front against China, but experts raised doubts whether tactics like a war of words embedded with "targeting China" or "blaming China" would really work when not only members of the G7 but also the US itself, need to work with Beijing on major global issues such as vaccine supplies, climate change, North Korea and Iran, experts said.

Tactical

The final session of the G7 meeting that set the agenda for a G7 leaders' summit next month in Cornwall will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, as member countries emphasize on the COVAX vaccine jab distribution mechanism under the UN, after the WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently urged G7 countries to take decisive action in funding the global post-COVID-19 recovery, as "they are also home to many of the world's vaccine producers."

Even though the COVAX mechanism has shipped about 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 121 countries and economies, the world still faces severe supply constraints, the WHO said in a post on Monday, noting that solving this dilemma demands courageous leadership from the world's largest economies.

Blinken has been emphasizing that the purpose of the G7 is not about containing China because he clearly understands if he pressures other nations to form a unified anti-China stance, the allies of the US would keep their distance from it, so he has to be more tactical in handling the matter because other nations have large-scale interactions with China regarding the economy and people-to-people exchanges, Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

"The US government has to weigh the current situation with full consideration of the level of acceptance among its allies," Li said.

Besides economic benefits, the global post-COVID-19 recovery demands an active role of Chinese-made vaccines, experts said on Wednesday, after Europe's medicines regulator said it has begun a real-time review of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine, according to media reports on Tuesday. Meanwhile, vaccines developed by two major vaccine producers Sinopharm and Sinovac have been put under the WHO's assessment for emergency use.

The US and the West need China's cooperation in regional security issues and public goods distribution, including the Korean Peninsula and the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, which were on the agendas of the G7 foreign ministers, according to experts.

"Without China's cooperation, these issues will not be solved. On the contrary, they might be worsened," Li said, noting that the EU has realized this and will not follow the US' China containment policy.

Diplomats from South Korea, the US and Japan held three-way talks on the sidelines of the G7 meeting early Wednesday, a crucial meeting coming after the Biden administration said last week that it completed its policy review on North Korea, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

The US government also recognized the importance of engaging with China on various issues such as Iran and the North Korean and climate change, as Blinken told the Financial Times in a recent interview that climate change is also among the areas the two countries have overlapping interests in.

What Blinken said about "not containing China" was not new at all, indicating that the US is very clear in its own mind that it's impossible to contain China, especially not like what it did to contain the Soviet Union, and the US, whose power is not what it used to be, is incapable of roping in its allies to besiege China, Xin Qiang, deputy director of the Center for US Studies at Fudan University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

An echoing gesture

Amid the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, the European Commission seems to have "dialed down" efforts to push forward its planned investment deal with China, with some media reports suggesting that "EU efforts to ratify the China investment deal is on ice after sanctions."

After the EU's trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis reportedly suggested on Tuesday that Brussels has suspended some efforts in ratifying the deal, the EU spokesperson on Wednesday sought to clarify the issue without specifically confirming the EU has halted efforts.

The agreement needs to be now legally reviewed and translated before it can be presented for adoption and ratification. However, the ratification process of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) cannot be separated from the evolving dynamics of the wider EU-China relationship, Miriam García Ferrer, a spokesperson of the European Commission, said in an e-mail to the Global Times on Wednesday.

The prospects for the CAI's ratification will depend on how the situation evolves, she said, referring to sanctions on members of the European Parliament and an entire parliamentary committee as "unacceptable and regrettable."

With the mixed signals, the European Commission was trying to placate the discontent and maladaptation of some EU members after China's countermeasures against the EU over so-called human rights issues, and also to make a gesture to please the US, Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of European Studies at the Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

"However, EU members, especially major powers such as France and Germany want the deal to be approved as soon as possible, and the EU is likely to approve the deal in the first half of 2022 at the latest when France takes over the rotating EU Council presidency," Wang said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday she remained convinced that the EU-China investment deal was an "important undertaking" even as strained relations complicate the agreement's ratification.

"Despite all the difficulties that will surely arise with the ratification, it is a very important undertaking," Merkel said.

Wang Yi also contributed to this story
 
