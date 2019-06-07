What's new

China Strengthens Inland Navy On Indian Border

The Chinese garrison on Pangong Lake, which straddles the India-China border, has been reinforced with new assault boats. At least six are now present on the lake, allowing for a mobile assault force of at least 60 troops.

They are stationed near to the contested line of actual control. The border region has been the scene of heightened tensions between the two countries including several clashes.

The Type-928D assault boats are generally similar to the Swedish CB-90. They represent a significant increase in capability for Chinese forces on the mountain lakes along the contested border. The type was first deployed to the lake in October 2019.Based on satellite imagery analysis they began appearing at the western end, nearer the defacto border around June this year.

The Type-928D is manufactured by Changzhou FRP Shipyard Co Ltd.in Changzhou, Jiangsu, China which specializes in GRP (glass reinforced plastic) boats. The yard appears to be constructing large numbers of various riverine craft for the Chinese armed forces.

The Type-928D is 13.8m (45 ft) long and has a beam of 3.9m (13 ft). Its three 295 hp motors give it a top speed of 38.9 knots. In the assault role it can carry up to 11 troops. They are primarily armed with a 12.7mm heavy machine gun mounted in a remote weapons station (RWS) above the cabin offering a wide arc of fire. Crew served machine guns can be mounted on the aft deck,

www.navalnews.com

China Strengthens Inland Navy On Indian Border - Naval News

The Chinese garrison on Pangong Lake, which straddles the India-China border, has been reinforced with new assault boats. At least six are now present on the lake, allowing for a mobile assault force of at least 60 troops. They are stationed near to the contested line of actual control. The...
