China stoops to new low, mocks India after Rajnath Singh tests Covid positive

China stoops to new low, mocks India after Rajnath Singh tests Covid positive Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.

January 11, 2022China stoops to a new low, mocked India after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested Covid-19 positive.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself at home. The senior BJP leader said he had "mild symptoms"."I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," tweeted Rajnath Singh.