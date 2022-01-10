What's new

China stoops to new low, mocks India after Rajnath Singh tests Covid positive

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,764
-5
83,978
Country
China
Location
China
China stoops to new low, mocks India after Rajnath Singh tests Covid positive
January 11, 2022


China stoops to a new low, mocked India after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested Covid-19 positive.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself at home. The senior BJP leader said he had "mild symptoms".
"I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," tweeted Rajnath Singh.
www.indiatoday.in

China stoops to new low, mocks India after Rajnath Singh tests Covid positive

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom