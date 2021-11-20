Hamartia Antidote
Nov 17, 2013
China Stocks Flop As Regulatory Pressures Show Up In Earnings Reports
China stocks had a tough week as many of the largest internet companies were hammered with bad news revealed in their earnings reports.
It's been a tough week for China stocks, as many of the largest internet companies were hammered by bad news that surfaced in their earnings reports.
Among those getting hit hard were e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA), search engine company Baidu (BIDU), teen social platform Bilibili (BILI) and e-commerce company Pinduoduo (PDD).
China stocks were tackled by weak earnings reports amid a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy as well as heavy-handed regulations by Chinese authorities.
One of the biggest of the bunch, Alibaba saw its stock tumble after it reported quarterly results that missed expectations due to a regulatory crackdown and slowing consumption. The stock dropped 11% in reaction to its earnings report, after falling 4% the previous day.
The company said that sales for its current fiscal year should rise between 20% and 23% from a year ago. But analysts were predicting growth of nearly 28%. Alibaba cited "regulations" and a "regulatory environment that affect Alibaba's business operations" as cause for uncertainty.
JD Avoids Plunge In China Stocks
One exception to the bad weak for China stocks was e-commerce company JD.com (JD), a key competitor to Alibaba. JD apparently has developed a business strategy that's enabled them to leap over crash barriers better than its competitors. JD stock climbed as others fell.
The company reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter Thursday, as the stock jumped 6%. JD credited a "growing consumer mindshare" due to an expansion into supermarkets and other retail categories.
The company said it outpaced industry growth in the third quarter for several reasons, including a push into smaller cities.
"JD has built a unique business model, enabling us to have better control across the entire business process," JD.com President Lei Xu said on the earnings conference call.
China authorities, concerned about the growing power of its largest technology companies, this past year have been issuing antitrust and antimonopoly laws. The regulatory tightening started with a trickle late last year, but intensified in terms of its duration, intensity and scope. Moreover, China leaders continue to offer no sign of what's to come, hurting China stocks.
Regulations targeting specific sectors such as e-commerce platforms, financial technology, social media and online education have gouged the market caps of many China stocks. This includes such stocks as Alibaba, Vipshop Holdings (VIPS), Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) and Baidu. JD stock also plunged but has rebounded better than most.
China Stocks Hit From Many Directions
It's not just regulations that are causing trouble for China stocks. Economic fluctuations, supply-chain shortages, instability brought on by the pandemic, weak consumer demand and rising prices of raw materials have all applied pressure. These woes have also hurt their business customers who have pulled back on ad spending. Ads are a core source of revenue for many China internet companies.
But the topic of government regulation was frequently mentioned during the post-earnings conference call with analysts this past week. Concerns over Covid-19 were frequently raised as well. The regulations have targeted sectors such as e-commerce platforms, financial technology, social media and online education.
Baidu beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates on the strength of its cloud business, when it reported quarterly results Wednesday. But it warned that China's regulatory crackdown and the pandemic would weigh on advertising sales in the coming quarters. Baidu stock fell 5.5% Wednesday and another 4.6% Thursday.
The ad cutbacks have been especially harsh by sectors such as education, real estate and home furnishing, travel and franchising businesses.
"We expect this headwind to continue in the near term," Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li said on the company's quarterly conference call.
China messaging and gaming leader Tencent reported earnings last week. Tencent posted a 3% increase in profit, its slowest growth in two years, hit by regulations on multiple fronts. This includes limits on the amount of time children can spend playing video games.
Regulations Will Continue To Come
Tencent warned the outlook for the advertising sector would remain weak into next year. President Martin Lau, in the company's conference call, said he believes more regulations are coming.
"We have seen more regulatory development over the last few months," he said. "And we also believe that a stricter regulation is a new normal for the entire industry, and that's not just for China but also globally."
Tencent, along with other executives of China internet companies, said they are proactively working with Chinese government authorities to accommodate the regulations.
Authorities say their goal is to drive growth that's higher-quality, sustainable and healthier for China stocks. They also want more consumer rights and privacy protection.
"And we expect once the industry has really complied with the new regulations, then even when new regulations come around in the future, the impact will be less and less over time," Lau said.
Bilibili fell hard this past week. It provides an online entertainment platform serving younger generations. It reported third-quarter results early Wednesday that missed revenue estimates, as did its outlook. Bilibili stock plunged 9% on its earnings report Wednesday and fell another 17% Thursday.
Among the reasons? Bilibili said it plans on issuing $1.4 billion worth of notes, or debt, that can be converted into shares of the company, which is less than ideal for existing shareholders.
Early Casualty Was Ant IPO
Among the earliest and largest casualty among China stocks in the wave of antitrust and regulatory actions by China emerged one year ago. That was when China halted the planned initial public offering of Ant Group, a financial technology giant spun off from Alibaba.
Ant Group hoped to raise $34 billion in what would have been one the largest IPOs in history. But Ant became a competitive challenge to China's state-run banking system.
Then in February, China released antimonopoly rules targeting the business models of Alibaba, Tencent and other internet giants. It prevented them from forcing consumers not to interact on other platforms, and from providing differentiated prices to customers. And that was just a start.
