A sell off in Hong Kong and Chinese shares deepened following a slump in U.S. equities amid persistent concerns about a trade war.The Hang Seng Index sank 3.8 percent, falling below the 26,000 support level, with every member of the gauge declining. Tencent Holdings Ltd., the most valuable stock listed in Asia, slid 7.3 percent and was in line for its biggest loss since October 2011. The Shanghai Composite Index slumped 4.3 percent to its lowest in four years. The yuan fell 0.1 percent to its weakest since Aug. 15.The benchmark Hong Kong equity gauge has tumbled 16 percent this year as fears of a trade war between the U.S. and China spurred an exodus from what was the world’s best performing market as recently as January. Valuations are plummeting, with the price to earnings ratio falling into single digits this week for the first time in more than two years.