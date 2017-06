China steadily moves ahead in global innovation rankings: report

A cyclist tries Chinese bike-sharing company Mobike's new orange bike in Manchester. [Photo/provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The first-ever middle-income country to join the world's top 25 innovative economies in 2016, China this year continues moving ahead on the list by three notches

China again becomes the only exception in the top 25 of the innovation list, with the rest 24 all being high-income economies.

European countries take eight places out of the top 10