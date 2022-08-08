China starts to build second large cruise ship, in show of rising large cruise ship shipbuilding capability

China's first domestically built large cruise ship H1508 begins to take shape as construction progresses inside a shipyard in Shanghai on Thursday. China has been mastering the technology to build its own cruise vessels, the crown jewels of shipbuilding. Photo: VCGChina on Monday officially started to construct the country's second large domestically made cruise ship, signaling that the country has grasped core technologies to design and construct large cruise ships, according to a report from news website chinanews.com.cn.which is also crucial to upgrading the domestic shipbuilding industry, as well as enhancing the global profile of Chinese manufacturing, the report noted.According to the chinanews.com.cn report, the ship, which is being constructed by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co under the state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corp, is designed to be 341 meters in height and 37.2 meters in width.The ship will have a total tonnage of 142,000 tons, be fitted with 2,144 guest rooms, and have a maximal navigation speed of 22.7 knots.Compared with China's first domestically made large cruise ship, the new iteration has improved both in terms of tonnage, height and number of guest rooms. It is also installed with some devices such as desulfurization tower, making the ship more environmental friendly compared with other models, the report noted.China's first large cruise ship, cruise ship H1508, is also under construction in Shanghai, with overall construction progress on the vessel passing 60 percent at the end of May and the ship expected to be delivered in the second half of 2023, China News Service on Thursday.The report also noted that the aforementioned cruise ship has been equipped with a 16-floor living and entertainment area, which includes recreational facilities such as large performance centers, shopping squares, art galleries and a children's center.So far, about 40 percent of this cruise ship's detailed design has been completed.According to a report by Shanghai Securities News on July 13, China has finished about 77 percent of constructing its first domestically made large cruise ship. The ship is also being constructed by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co.