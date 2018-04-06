China starts shipping tracks for Indonesia's high-speed railway

A southern Chinese port on Saturday shipped the first batch of made-in-China steel tracks to be used in Indonesia's Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway (HSR).China Railway Nanning Group said the track bars were loaded onto a ship in Fangchenggang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, after arriving on trains from their maker Panzhihua Iron and Steel in the southwestern province of Sichuan.Each measuring 100 meters long, the tracks boarded special trains to reach Fangchenggang, where they were cut into 50-meter ones for the sea journey.Aerial photo taken on May 10, 2020 shows the multi-span rigid frame continuous beam for the No. 2 Bridge of the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway in Indonesia. [Photo/Xinhua]Construction of the 142.3-km Jakarta-Bandung HSR project has continued amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia after changes were made in safety and health procedures at the construction sites. Trains on the high-speed line will run at a designed speed of 350 kph.