China starts drilling superdeep borehole over 10,000 meters deep in landmark deep-Earth exploration, penetrating more than 10 continental strata

China starts drilling superdeep borehole over 10,000 meters deep in landmark deep-Earth exploration, penetrating more than 10 continental strata​

Source: Xinhua
2023-05-30 20:09:15
20230530183c1945c6c046c8b7ad6d0148609810_746629d4-c9bc-4bcd-8c06-a67f4fca4f68.jpg

This aerial photo taken on May 30, 2023 shows the drilling project of a borehole over 10,000 meters deep for scientific exploration in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

URUMQI, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The drilling of China's first borehole over 10,000 meters deep for scientific exploration began on Tuesday in the Tarim Basin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
The operation started at 11:46 a.m. on Tuesday. It represents a landmark in China's deep-Earth exploration, providing an unprecedented opportunity to study areas of the planet deep beneath the surface.

With a design depth of 11,100 meters, the borehole is located in the hinterland of the Taklimakan Desert, the largest desert in China.

During the drilling process, the equipment, including drill bits and drill pipes weighing more than 2,000 tonnes, will go deep into the Earth, penetrating more than 10 continental strata, including the Cretaceous system.

Wang Chunsheng, a technical expert who joined the operation, said that drilling a borehole over 10,000 meters deep is a bold attempt to explore the unknown territory of the Earth and expand the boundaries of human understanding.

"The construction difficulty of the drilling project can be compared to a big truck driving on two thin steel cables," said Sun Jinsheng, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

The Tarim Basin is one of the most difficult areas to explore due to its harsh ground environment and complicated underground conditions. ■

 
brilliant idea, what could possibly go wrong..

www.reuters.com

Thousands evacuated in China's Tianjin after cracks appear near high-rises

Thousands of people were evacuated from several high-rise apartment buildings in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin in recent days after land collapses created large cracks on nearby streets.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Bilal9 said:
Where is the effing connection ?

iu
Click to expand...
Well the Chinese drilled a geothermal well in Tainjin which ruptured a under water reservoir which in turn led to massive sub surface deformation which caused more than a dozen buildings to lean and crack…

get the connection?
 
dbc said:
Well the Chinese drilled a geothermal well in Tainjin which ruptured a under water reservoir which in turn led to massive sub surface deformation which caused more than a dozen buildings to lean and crack…

get the connection?
Click to expand...

This hole is being drilled in the TaklaMakan desert.

Nothing to go wrong here, no high-rises, nothing around for hundreds of miles.

I still don't see a connection. Are you trying to be Homer?

iu
 
dbc said:
Well the Chinese drilled a geothermal well in Tainjin which ruptured a under water reservoir which in turn led to massive sub surface deformation which caused more than a dozen buildings to lean and crack…

get the connection?
Click to expand...
nope, this well is no where near Tainjin or any population centers.
 
Bilal9 said:
This hole is being drilled in the TaklaMakan desert.

Nothing to go wrong here, no high-rises, nothing around for hundreds of miles.

I still don't see a connection. Are you trying to be Homer?

iu
Click to expand...
Not quite, there is a lot we don’t yet understand about the consequences of our actions until we’ve done irreparable irreversible damage. For instance, scientists are only now beginning to appreciate the consequences of fracking and its consequences Including increased risk and likelihood of earthquakes.

There is a startup that plans to drill all the way into the earths core and pump water in to generate massive amounts of steam to generate electricity. Let’s say this technology is commercialized at scale and 20 or 30 countries adopt this concept Does anyone know or understand the effects of cooling the earths core? I don’t think so…



singularityhub.com

Startup Will Drill 12 Miles Into Earth's Crust to Tap the Boundless Energy Below

Quaise is trying to tap the energy of Earth's core by drilling deeper than anyone one else—with a beam of microwaves that can vaporize rock.
singularityhub.com singularityhub.com
 

