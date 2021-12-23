China Started Beefing up Military Infrastructure Near Ladakh After Dilution of Article 370

China will crush India if New Delhi misbehaves. The power differential, from economy, technology, military and stature, is so huge for India to overcome in this lifetime. In fact, India itself doesn’t want to poke the Chinese panda as it knows the consequences.



India simply wanted to engage in silly posturing on its side of the border and signal to its western patrons that it was a counterbalance to China without substantively engaging the Chinese, but the Chinese have reacted very decisively against India.