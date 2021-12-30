China standardizes names of 15 more places in Zangnan based on sovereignty and history

Photo taken on Dec 16, 2021 with a mobile phone shows Mount Namjagbarwa in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.Photo:XinhuaChina's Ministry of Civil Affairs announced on Wednesday that it had standardized in Chinese characters, Tibetan and Roman alphabet the names of 15 places in Zangnan (the southern part of China's Xizang), in accordance with regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council.Among the official names of the 15 places, which were given exact longitude and latitude, eight are residential places, four are mountains, two are rivers and one is a mountain pass.This is the second batch of standardized names of places in Zangnan given by the ministry. The first batch of the standardized names of six places in Zangnan was released by the ministry in 2017.The eight residential places in the second batch are Sêngkêzong and Daglungzong in Cona County of Shannan Prefecture, Mani'gang, Duding and Migpain in Medog County of Nyingchi, Goling, Damba in Zayu County of Nyingchi, and Mêjag in Lhunze County of Shannan Prefecture.The four mountains are Wamo Ri, Dêu Ri, Lhünzhub Ri and Kunmingxingzê Feng.The two rivers are Xênyogmo He and Dulain He, and the mountain pass is named Sê La, in Cona County.Lian Xiangmin, an expert with the China Tibetology Research Center in Beijing, told the Global Times on Thursday that the announcement is part of the national survey on place names which have existed for hundreds of years.It is a legitimate move and China's sovereignty to give them standardized names. More standardized place names in the region will be announced in the future, Lian noted.China's territorial claims in the Zangnan region have a historic and administrative basis, Chinese Foreign Ministry had said in 2017 when the first batch of names in the region was released.The Chinese government has never recognized the so-called "Arunachal Pradesh," as it's called by India, a spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry said at a press conference in February 2020.