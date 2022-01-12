China, Sri Lanka promise to boost ties, carrying forward spirit of Rubber-Rice Pact

COLOMBO, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Sri Lankan leaders pledged here on Sunday to further develop bilateral relations, carrying forward the spirit of the Rubber-Rice Pact.Wang, during his visit, met with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris, and attended a ceremony to launch a series of events marking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Sri Lanka, and the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Rubber-Rice Pact.Wang said at the ceremony that the two countries are always good friends, noting that China has provided a large amount of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical supplies to Sri Lanka.China and Sri Lanka are also good partners in common development, said the Chinese state councilor, adding that Sri Lanka is on the key route of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative in South Asia.He said it is imperative to discuss the restart of talks on free trade agreement between the two countries by tapping the opportunities of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement and China's vast market, to facilitate Sri Lanka's economic recovery and development.Chinese enterprises will be encouraged to invest in Sri Lanka, he said.The Rubber-Rice Pact was signed in December 1952 when China needed to import rubber and other supplies and Sri Lanka, which sees rubber as a key export, was facing rising price of rice and slump of rubber price.Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, during his meeting with Wang, expressed his gratitude to China for providing COVID-19 vaccines and anti-pandemic supplies, saying China always extends help when Sri Lanka needs it the most.He hoped to continue deepening bilateral relations and conduct close practical cooperation with China to jointly address challenges.Wang said the friendly relationship between China and Sri Lanka benefits the development of both countries and serves the fundamental interest of both peoples. It does not target any third party and should not be interfered with by any third party, he said, adding that the all-round cooperation and strategic mutual trust between the two countries contribute to regional peace and stability.Wang said China is ready to work with Sri Lanka to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields and elevate their strategic cooperative partnership to a new height.He noted that China encourages Chinese enterprises to invest and develop in Sri Lanka, and combine Chinese capital and experience with Sri Lanka's human resources advantages to help Sri Lanka improve the ability of self-development and accelerate industrialization.The Chinese foreign minister concluded his tour to the Maldives and Sri Lanka on Sunday. Before this, Wang visited the African nations of Eritrea, Kenya and the Comoros on Jan. 4-7. ■