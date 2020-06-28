beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 32,210
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
'China speed' alleviates strain in medical resources in fight against COVID-19
When China first started fighting against the novel coronavirus, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged as the virus spread rapidly. Meanwhile, the construction, conversion and expansion of Wuhan's existing medical facilities were underway round the clock. Every possible avenue was explored to increase hospital capacities. In fighting the war against COVID-19, the celebrated "China speed" was being deployed!
When China first started fighting against the novel coronavirus, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged as the virus spread rapidly. Meanwhile, the construction, conversion and expansion of Wuhan's existing medical facilities were underway round the clock. Every possible avenue was explored to increase hospital capacities. In fighting the war against COVID-19, the celebrated "China speed" was being deployed!