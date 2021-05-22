China space station’s giant robotic arm sparks concerns in US

Device could be ‘used in a future system for grappling other satellites’, head of US Space Command says

10-metre-long arm attached to the core module of the Tiangong space station is capable of lifting objects weighing up to 20 tonnes

China says the massive robotic arm attached to its Tiangong Space Station will be used to help incoming spacecraft to dock. Photo: WeiboChina’s deployment of a powerful robotic arm attached to the core module of itshas sparked concerns in the United States over its possible military applications.Chinese scientists say the 10-metre-long device, which is capable of lifting objects weighing up to 20 tonnes and can move around on the outside of the station, will be used to grab incoming spacecraft as they approach and help them to dock.While the concept is not new – China has launched several scavenger satellites fitted with robotic arms to gather and steer space debris so it burns up in the Earth’s atmosphere – not everyone in the US is convinced its purpose is wholly benign.