What's new

China space station’s giant robotic arm sparks concerns in US

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
5,622
-4
13,626
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
  • Device could be ‘used in a future system for grappling other satellites’, head of US Space Command says
  • 10-metre-long arm attached to the core module of the Tiangong space station is capable of lifting objects weighing up to 20 tonnes

1621696842624.png


China says the massive robotic arm attached to its Tiangong Space Station will be used to help incoming spacecraft to dock. Photo: Weibo


China’s deployment of a powerful robotic arm attached to the core module of its
Tiangong Space Station
has sparked concerns in the United States over its possible military applications.

Chinese scientists say the 10-metre-long device, which is capable of lifting objects weighing up to 20 tonnes and can move around on the outside of the station, will be used to grab incoming spacecraft as they approach and help them to dock.
While the concept is not new – China has launched several scavenger satellites fitted with robotic arms to gather and steer space debris so it burns up in the Earth’s atmosphere – not everyone in the US is convinced its purpose is wholly benign.

www.scmp.com

China space station’s giant robotic arm sparks concerns in US

Device could be ‘used in a future system for grappling other satellites’, head of US Space Command says.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
24,398
-38
56,920
Country
China
Location
China
The american are losing the tech race. With such delusion leader who feed them such trash. We shouldn't worry about too much about any leadership of American leading over China. :enjoy:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 0, Guests: 6)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom