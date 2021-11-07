What's new

China Space Station: Shenzhou-13 crew conducts first spacewalk, first Chinese female spacewalk debuts, history made.

China Space Station: Shenzhou-13 crew conducts first spacewalk
7cb83283-2fea-4c03-8b8c-e44567964748.jpeg


China's Shenzhou-13 crew is conducting spacewalk on Sunday for the first time since they entered the space station core module Tianhe on October 16, according to the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO).

Taikonaut Zhai Zhigang and his female colleague Wang Yaping have stepped outside the cabin in the country's self-developed "Feitian" extravehicular spacesuits, while Ye Guangfu is staying inside the core module to aid their operations. The spacewalk will last for about 6 hours.

Wang, 41, now becomes China's first female taikonaut to conduct a spacewalk.

Zhai, 55, is the first Chinese to have conducted a spacewalk. He performed a landmark 20-minute extravehicular activity (EVA) during the Shenzhou-7 mission back in 2008.

In the current mission, Zhai and Wang will first install a foot restraint and a workbench on the robotic arm. Then with the support of the robotic arm, they will cooperate to install a suspension system and an adapter for it, which will be used for future space station assembling works.

They will also carry out tests of classic extravehicular moves and verification of mutual rescue efforts during the EVAs.

Great achievement, one day Pakistan would join China and we must got benefited by the achievement and knowledge gain by our brotherly country.
 
