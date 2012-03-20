beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 37,036
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
China Soon to Apply Smart High-speed Bullet Train in Nationwide Rail System
China is going to put smart bullet trains into operation in the high-speed railway system across the country before July this year, said China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway).
China is going to put smart bullet trains into operation in the high-speed railway system across the country before July this year, said China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway).