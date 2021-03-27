What's new

China solar and wind energy now competitive against fossil energy

Song Hong

Song Hong

The implication of this news is China solar and wind energy is as competitive as coal or gas.

China will no longer grant subsidies for new solar power stations, distributed solar projects by commercial users or onshore wind projects from the central government budget in 2021, the state planner said in a statement on Friday.

China to stop subsidies for new solar power stations, onshore wind projects in 2021

China will no longer grant subsidies for new solar power stations, distributed solar projects by commercial users or onshore wind projects from the central government budget in 2021, the state planner said in a statement on Friday.
