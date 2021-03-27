China solar and wind energy now competitive against fossil energy

China to stop subsidies for new solar power stations, onshore wind projects in 2021 China will no longer grant subsidies for new solar power stations, distributed solar projects by commercial users or onshore wind projects from the central government budget in 2021, the state planner said in a statement on Friday.

The implication of this news is China solar and wind energy is as competitive as coal or gas.