China Slams US for Hoarding Up COVID 19 Vaccines Regardless of Global Need
China on Friday lashed out at the United States for its sanctimonious act of playing the savior in the global battle against COVID-19 while wantonly hoarding up vaccines for political manipulation purposes while leaving the helpless people from some developing countries dying.
