China slams Bloomberg fake news about “China asked Russia not to invade Ukraine during Beijing 2022”

According to a media report, the Chinese side raised its hope that Russia would not “invade” Ukraine during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Chinese embassy in Russia both denied the report, calling it untrue.This is not the first time that the Western media has reported fake news about Russia and China. What is your comment? Do these reports indicate certain Western countries’ deliberate attacks on the smooth and progressing Russia-China relations? Zhao Lijian: Are you referring to the report by Bloomberg? (The journalist nodded.)The report was purely made out of thin air. It seeks not only to smear and drive a wedge in China-Russia relations, but also to deliberately disrupt and undermine the Beijing Winter Olympics. Such a despicable trick cannot fool the international community.I want to stress that China-Russia relations today are mature, stable and resilient. The two sides maintain close communication at all levels, thwarting any attempt to play China off against Russia or to challenge their mutual trust. In the meantime, as supporters and practitioners of the Olympic spirit, China and Russia oppose the politicization of sports, still less will we be misled by some forces in the world.The preparatory work for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games has entered the home stretch. We are confident that we will deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Winter Olympic Games for the world, and ensure the smooth and successful visits to and stay in Beijing by President Putin and other world leaders.