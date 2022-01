China slams American sanctions on Iran

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian that Beijing would firmly support a resumption of negotiations on a nuclear pact [China Media Group-CCTV via Reuters]

China has reaffirmed its opposition to unilateral sanctions by the United States against Iran at a meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart, while backing efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran.China’s foreign ministry website published on Saturday a summary of the meeting between Wang and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday in the city of Wuxi, in Jiangsu province.During his visit, Amirabdollahian announced the launch of a 25-year cooperation agreement between the Islamic republic and Communist-ruled China.Iran’s Press TV reported that Amirabdollahian also delivered an “important” written message by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Chinese President Xi Jinping.