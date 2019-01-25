What's new

China silkroad: where the money goes?

Xi Jinping has too much money to spend to buy friends and geostrategic influence.
A german research institute based in Berlin discovers who are the recipients of the money. China puts the money in about 64 countries in total.

here are the top five of the recipients:

#1 Pakistan: 18.6 billion USD

#2 Russia: 18 billion USD

#3 Kazacstan: 11.95 billion USD

#4 Vietnam: 10 billion USD

#5 Indonesia: 7.86 billion USD

Chinas Neue Seidenstraße: Milliarden für Gazprom

Chinas Neue Seidenstraße dient nicht nur als Handelsnetzwerk. Auszüge aus einer weltweit führenden Datenbank zeigen, wie die Regierung in Peking geostrategisch Freundschaften pflegt.
