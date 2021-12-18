What's new

China signs deal to build 1,000 schools in Iraq as Beijing pushes for greater role in Middle East after US withdrawals

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,318
-4
15,325
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
China signs deal to build 1,000 schools in Iraq as Beijing pushes for greater role in Middle East after US withdrawals
  • The deal will see Power China and Sino Tech helping the Iraqi government’s plans to rebuild the education system after years of war
  • The country is now a major destination for Chinese investment in the Middle East and Beijing is the biggest buyer of Iraqi oil
1639926410612.png


An estimated 3.5 million Iraqi children lack access to school. Photo: CWH
China has signed a deal to build 1,000 schools in Iraq as Beijing pushes for a bigger role in the Middle East while the United States retreats.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi oversaw the signing of 15 contracts on Thursday, with representatives of the Power Construction Corporation of China and Sino Tech.


www.scmp.com

China signs deal to build 1,000 schools in Iraq

The deal will see Power China and Sino Tech helping the Iraqi government’s plans to rebuild the education system after years of war.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom