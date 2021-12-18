China signs deal to build 1,000 schools in Iraq as Beijing pushes for greater role in Middle East after US withdrawals
- The country is now a major destination for Chinese investment in the Middle East and Beijing is the biggest buyer of Iraqi oil
China signs deal to build 1,000 schools in Iraq
The deal will see Power China and Sino Tech helping the Iraqi government’s plans to rebuild the education system after years of war.
