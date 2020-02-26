What's new

China signs contracts to buy commodities from Pakistan

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,007
-1
4,214
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
China signs contracts to buy commodities from Pakistan
By
APP
-
November 8, 2020



ISLAMABAD: China’s State Development and Investment Corp (SDIC) has announced that it has signed procurement contracts with Pakistan and 15 other economies during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) being held in Shanghai.

The purchase covers more than 20 kinds of commodities including grain, fruit, textiles and chemical products, according to China Daily on Saturday.
SDIC Chairman Bai Tao said that China is committed to taking initiative in the mechanism of global sharing and enabling global cooperation to be more flexible with an open mind and measures.

“SDIC will continue to deepen cooperation in important fields and key industries with partners both at home and abroad, so as to share opportunities brought by the CIIE, go hand in hand and contribute to the promotion of global economic development and regional economic and trade exchanges,” he added.

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

China signs contracts to buy commodities from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: China’s State Development and Investment Corp (SDIC) has announced that it has signed procurement contracts with Pakistan and 15 other economies during the third China International Impor
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
How Much Money Does the World Owe China?
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Azadkashmir
History: Modern Financial and Economic System
Replies
0
Views
80
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
haidian
US-China trade war is helping to boost use of yuan in international transactions
Replies
0
Views
422
haidian
haidian
SABRE
Commentary: Palm oil for fighter jets? The illusion of defence in Malaysia
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
krash
krash
Sine Nomine
When Coal Comes to Paradise
Replies
4
Views
394
lcloo
lcloo

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top