China signs contracts to buy commodities from Pakistan

ByNovember 8, 2020China's State Development and Investment Corp (SDIC) has announced that it has signed procurement contracts with Pakistan and 15 other economies during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) being held in Shanghai.The purchase covers more than 20 kinds of commodities including grain, fruit, textiles and chemical products, according to China Daily on Saturday.SDIC Chairman Bai Tao said that China is committed to taking initiative in the mechanism of global sharing and enabling global cooperation to be more flexible with an open mind and measures."SDIC will continue to deepen cooperation in important fields and key industries with partners both at home and abroad, so as to share opportunities brought by the CIIE, go hand in hand and contribute to the promotion of global economic development and regional economic and trade exchanges," he added.