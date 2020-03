Beijing's film regulators have slammed on the breaks on China's plan to gradually reopen cinemas.After some 600 movie theaters across the country were given the green light to reopen their doors over the past week, China's Film Bureau put out a notice late Friday ordering all movie theaters in the country to go back into shutdown.No official explanation for the sudden reversal was provided, but speculation within the industry instantly turned to assumptions that the government is worried about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections and does not believe mass moviegoing is yet safe.The decision comes as a shock to the Beijing film industry, given the official signals authorities had been sending throughout the week. On Thursday, Shanghai's municipal government announced that 205 of the city's movie theaters had been given permission to resume business on Saturday.