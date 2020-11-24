China shows its true colours, threatens Nepal’s opposition leader Jeevan Bahadur Shahi Ganesh Puthur Nepal Congress Parliamentary leader Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, who recently released a report on the Chinese encroachment to the Nepalese territory in Humla, has made it public that he feels threatened by China’

Nepal Congress Parliamentary leader Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, who recently released a report on the Chinese encroachment to the Nepalese territory in Humla, has made it public that he feels threatened by China’s aggressive reply to his report. In an interview with Khabar hub, Jeevan Bahadur Shahi said that “I want to reiterate that China will be responsible if anything unfortunate happens to me”. He is the leader of opposition in Karnali province.Earlier, Shahi had said that the Chinese had erected a pillar without informing the local Nepalese officials. He said that “the junge pillar 12 has been recently erected by China. The government officials say that they have not been consulted about such issues. The pillars 5.1 and 6.1 have been enclosed as there are Chinese security forces”. China strongly condemned this report and wrote a truculent letter to the Nepal Congress Party. About this letter Jeevan Bahadur Shahi told to Khabarhub that “the language used in the embassy’s letter looks like a threat and it seems to undermine my position and personality”.In recent years, Nepal has been closely associating itself with China, distancing from its all-weather ally India. There are multiple reports of Chinese army positioning inside Nepalese land. But with China investing a huge amount of money on infrastructural projects in Nepal, the administration has remained silent on China’s land-grabbing.