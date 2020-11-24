What's new

China shows its true colours, threatens Nepal’s opposition leader Jeevan Bahadur Shahi

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,642
21
13,765
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1606243888685.png


Nepal Congress Parliamentary leader Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, who recently released a report on the Chinese encroachment to the Nepalese territory in Humla, has made it public that he feels threatened by China’s aggressive reply to his report. In an interview with Khabar hub, Jeevan Bahadur Shahi said that “I want to reiterate that China will be responsible if anything unfortunate happens to me”. He is the leader of opposition in Karnali province.

Earlier, Shahi had said that the Chinese had erected a pillar without informing the local Nepalese officials. He said that “the junge pillar 12 has been recently erected by China. The government officials say that they have not been consulted about such issues. The pillars 5.1 and 6.1 have been enclosed as there are Chinese security forces”. China strongly condemned this report and wrote a truculent letter to the Nepal Congress Party. About this letter Jeevan Bahadur Shahi told to Khabarhub that “the language used in the embassy’s letter looks like a threat and it seems to undermine my position and personality”.

In recent years, Nepal has been closely associating itself with China, distancing from its all-weather ally India. There are multiple reports of Chinese army positioning inside Nepalese land. But with China investing a huge amount of money on infrastructural projects in Nepal, the administration has remained silent on China’s land-grabbing.


www.organiser.org

China shows its true colours, threatens Nepal’s opposition leader Jeevan Bahadur Shahi

Ganesh Puthur Nepal Congress Parliamentary leader Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, who recently released a report on the Chinese encroachment to the Nepalese territory in Humla, has made it public that he feels threatened by China’
www.organiser.org www.organiser.org
 
CatSultan

CatSultan

FULL MEMBER
Oct 23, 2020
150
0
172
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SA countries only have two choices in the region. Ally with China who will probably turn your country into a vassal state and take a ton of your territory Or ally with India who is losing all influence in the region and whom America is no longer interested in helping.
 
S

SrNair

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 6, 2013
16,575
-26
15,935
Country
India
Location
India
CatSultan said:
SA countries only have two choices in the region. Ally with China who will probably turn your country into a vassal state and take a ton of your territory Or ally with India who is losing all influence in the region and whom America is no longer interested in helping.
Click to expand...
Neighbours will mind in their own business.
Chinese failed in Nepal ,now plan B is intimidation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom