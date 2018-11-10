What's new

China show the world first next generation AWACS system

During Zhuhai Airshow 2018, one manufacturer of China military radar system, the 38th insitute of CETC, show off the world first next genertion AWACS systemhe unmanned aircraft is named TianShao(sky sentry), it have been succesfully conducted its flight test recently.

It is the world first unmanned AWACS, and most importantly, it is the world first AWACS system using the highly advanced spherical conformal array antenna (see pic, by using SCAA, the AWACS dont need to carry a spoon or a beam to accomodate its radar antenna anymore).

The AWACS system combine three future AWACS characters in one package:

(1)Spherical conformal array antenna
(2)Unmanned
(3)De-centralized

And it is only developed by China's second-tier radar supplier.

http://slide.mil.news.sina.com.cn/k/slide_8_193_68458.html#p=1
Besides, this, during Zhuhai airshow, China radar suppliers also show off products like quantum radar, ultra high freqency radar, 4th gen anti-stealth radar that can guide other guide missiles's radar, as well as world first air-cooled AESA that update to any 2nd to 3rd gen old fighters without much modifications.

Its safe to say, China's military radar is likely leave the US in the dust.:lol:
https://baijiahao.baidu.com/s?id=1616398635791933260&wfr=spider&for=pc
 
52051 said:
Besides, this, during Zhuhai airshow, China radar suppliers also show off products like quantum radar, ultra high freqency radar, 4th gen anti-stealth radar that can guide other guide missiles's radar, as well as world first air-cooled AESA that update to any 2nd to 3rd gen old fighters without much modifications.

Its safe to say, China's military radar is likely leave the US in the dust.:lol:
https://baijiahao.baidu.com/s?id=1616398635791933260&wfr=spider&for=pc
You're so optimistic. It's the US bro
 
Malik Alashter said:
You're so optimistic. It's the US bro
You are misled by the US media hype.

The US love to create hype, meanwhile China do it quietly, so the end results is, the US show lots of PPTs of "new tech", and 20yrs later, after China developed and deployed these "new tech", they are still on the PPTs in the US.
 
XTQ1999 said:
its not optimism, its delusion
The delusion is your might Turkish brother. Just make a small turboshaft running on table and they brag the engine for TA-129 is almost ready.. Just like Erdogan bragging about never release of US pastor unless US release of Gulen. Guess what, Turkey has the most hot air.

Delusion?
Malik Alashter said:
Its not delusion either yes they made some progress but not to the limit of leaving the US behind

See that's what having a will and money together means. We Muslims lacking both or we have some and lacking the other
If Chinese claiming of leaving US behind in radar might not be exaggerating. Do check out US AWACS vs Chinese AWACS. Currently, most of US AWACS fleet is E-3C sentry which still uses mechanical steering array becos US still cant solve the 360 degress full coverage AESA problem. While Chinese introduced the world first 3 phased array AESA on our KJ-2000 and KJ-500 AWACS which is solves the problem of blind spot and continuous high definition scanning....

Please do google those items and see whether we are bragging anot.
 
Beast said:
The delusion is your might Turkish brother. Just make a small turboshaft running on table and they brag the engine for TA-129 is almost ready.. Just like Erdogan bragging about never release of US pastor unless US release of Gulen. Guess what, Turkey has the most hot air.

Delusion?
If Chinese claiming of leaving US behind in radar might not be exaggerating. Do check out US AWACS vs Chinese AWACS. Currently, most of US AWACS fleet is E-3C sentry which still uses mechanical steering array becos US still cant solve the 360 degress full coverage AESA problem. While Chinese introduced the world first 3 phased array AESA on our KJ-2000 and KJ-500 AWACS which is solves the problem of blind spot and continuous high definition scanning....

Please do google those items and see whether we are bragging anot.
Dont believe everything you read on the net. The US spend more than you spend on R&D that's why they're ahead of the world on high tech
I have no doubts if you you keep growing up in your economy you'll be there
 
Malik Alashter said:
Dont believe everything you read on the net. The US spend more than you spend on R&D that's why they're ahead of the world on high tech
I have no doubts if you you keep growing up in your economy you'll be there
As if China R&D spending is very low compare to US? Do keep in mind, China manpower cost , operating cost, material cost is much lower. one dollar spend in China for research is equal to probably 4-5 dollar spend in US.
That means in fact China is doing more in R&D compare to US which is why our technology gets better of US.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_research_and_development_spending

I pity you Iraq, still believing the hype of US superpower. No wonder Iraq continue to be a poor and backward country.
 
So after this should Indians consider cancelling their order for S400 as it just became obsolete and shattered their wet dreams of retaining seven sister states in the northeast?
 
Malik Alashter said:
Dont believe everything you read on the net. The US spend more than you spend on R&D that's why they're ahead of the world on high tech
I have no doubts if you you keep growing up in your economy you'll be there
If its true, it's hilarious how how Iraq is addicted to Chinese drones

Thx
 
52051 said:
Besides, this, during Zhuhai airshow, China radar suppliers also show off products like quantum radar, ultra high freqency radar, 4th gen anti-stealth radar that can guide other guide missiles's radar, as well as world first air-cooled AESA that update to any 2nd to 3rd gen old fighters without much modifications.

Its safe to say, China's military radar is likely leave the US in the dust.:lol:
https://baijiahao.baidu.com/s?id=1616398635791933260&wfr=spider&for=pc
Maybe better to keep these a secret instead of revealing it.
 
52051 said:
You are misled by the US media hype.

The US love to create hype, meanwhile China do it quietly, so the end results is, the US show lots of PPTs of "new tech", and 20yrs later, after China developed and deployed these "new tech", they are still on the PPTs in the US.
Right, so China is already way ahead because you believe in the Chinese hype.

Beast said:
If Chinese claiming of leaving US behind in radar might not be exaggerating. Do check out US AWACS vs Chinese AWACS. Currently, most of US AWACS fleet is E-3C sentry which still uses mechanical steering array becos US still cant solve the 360 degress full coverage AESA problem. While Chinese introduced the world first 3 phased array AESA on our KJ-2000 and KJ-500 AWACS which is solves the problem of blind spot and continuous high definition scanning....

operational+paf+Chinese+y-9+aewc+ZDK-03+Airborne+Early+Warning+and+Control+System+(AEW&C)+Karakoram+Eagle+active+electronically+scanned+array+radar+aesa+Pakistan+Air+Force+new+flying+air+in+service+(3).jpg


Please do google those items and see whether we are bragging anot.
Now you just reaching. Can't solve the 360 AESA radar? LOLOLOL!!!
 
Beast said:
As if China R&D spending is very low compare to US? Do keep in mind, China manpower cost , operating cost, material cost is much lower. one dollar spend in China for research is equal to probably 4-5 dollar spend in US.
That means in fact China is doing more in R&D compare to US which is why our technology gets better of US.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_research_and_development_spending

I pity you Iraq, still believing the hype of US superpower. No wonder Iraq continue to be a poor and backward country.
You have a point here no doubts but the collective work they've done still put them ahead of the world

eldarlmari said:
If its true, it's hilarious how how Iraq is addicted to Chinese drones

Thx
just to be honest if I'm in position of rearming our forces I'd go to China for everything we need for two big reasons it's cheap compared to the western and comes without strings attached
 

