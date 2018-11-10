China show the world first next generation AWACS system

During Zhuhai Airshow 2018, one manufacturer of China military radar system, the 38th insitute of CETC, show off the world first next genertion AWACS systemhe unmanned aircraft is named TianShao(sky sentry), it have been succesfully conducted its flight test recently.
It is the world first unmanned AWACS, and most importantly, it is the world first AWACS system using the highly advanced spherical conformal array antenna (see pic, by using SCAA, the AWACS dont need to carry a spoon or a beam to accomodate its radar antenna anymore).
The AWACS system combine three future AWACS characters in one package:
(1)Spherical conformal array antenna
(2)Unmanned
(3)De-centralized
And it is only developed by China's second-tier radar supplier.
Source:
http://slide.mil.news.sina.com.cn/k/slide_8_193_68458.html#p=1
