China should take half of Leh, Ladakh UT will be broken into 1000 pieces: Congress leader in Kargil arrested after his ‘private talk’ goes viral

Congress leader heard saying ‘China will break Ladakh into 1000 pieces’

Congress calls comments made by their leader Zakir Hussain “private-talk”

BJP demanded sedition charges be slapped against the Congress leader Zakir Hussain

Congress RS MP had also spread misinformation earlier