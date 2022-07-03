China should set up its own international schools in Pakistan and in the Middle East

There are still some people in the Middle East who still think Western education is the only education.Some of my classmates went to Pakistani (AKU, LUMS, NUST), Saudi (KFUPM, KAUST) , Turkish, and Egyptian (AUC) universities.I have met some Pakistanis who have not done well in USA, Canada, UK, or Australia.China should set up an international schools group in Pakistan. Teaching from grade Kindergarten to grade 12.Make it easier for Pakistani students and Middle Eastern students to got to universities in China and in Hong Kong.Where its hurt the West the most (EU + USA) Where they lose their leverage and influence.