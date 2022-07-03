What's new

China should set up its own international schools in Pakistan and in the Middle East

There are still some people in the Middle East who still think Western education is the only education.

Some of my classmates went to Pakistani (AKU, LUMS, NUST), Saudi (KFUPM, KAUST) , Turkish, and Egyptian (AUC) universities.

I have met some Pakistanis who have not done well in USA, Canada, UK, or Australia.

China should set up an international schools group in Pakistan. Teaching from grade Kindergarten to grade 12.

Make it easier for Pakistani students and Middle Eastern students to got to universities in China and in Hong Kong.

Where its hurt the West the most (EU + USA) Where they lose their leverage and influence.
 
China has international school in some countries, I agree that China should build more, China built many Confucius schools around the world to promote Chinese culture but in recently years many had been closed in the western countries due to strained relations.

Chinese international school in Dubai

Chinese international school in Dubai
 
Sounds like a terrible idea.

K-12 is not high enough value to be worth protecting, which means they will all be attacked by terrorists.
lol you are a moron with American flags.

China has international school in some countries, I agree that China should build more, China built many Confucius schools around the world to promote Chinese culture but in recently years many had been closed in the western countries due to strained relations.

Chinese international school in Dubai
Yes, the West (EU + USA) want to keep their scientific and technological superiority over the others.
They want to oppress other societies and nations.

That is why China (1.45 billion people) is the biggest alternative to (EU + USA) hegemony for countries like Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Maybe not culturally, but in technology and economically, this is possible.
 
Part of the problem, is that the West (EU + USA)
thinks the Muslim world needs them.

We should show the West we do not need them. China is the largest alternative to the West.

Lol, terrorists are cheap.

An idea like this is easily countered by hiring some terrorists to attack them.

K-12 education is very low value, which means they will not justify spending to defend them.
Stop terrorizing a Green Pakistani first with your idiocy first.

China has international school in some countries, I agree that China should build more, China built many Confucius schools around the world to promote Chinese culture but in recently years many had been closed in the western countries due to strained relations.

Chinese international school in Dubai
A good initiative. We need more of this in Pakistan and in the Middle East.
 
There are still some people in the Middle East who still think Western education is the only education.

Some of my classmates went to Pakistani (AKU, LUMS, NUST), Saudi (KFUPM, KAUST) , Turkish, and Egyptian (AUC) universities.

I have met some Pakistanis who have not done well in USA, Canada, UK, or Australia.

China should set up an international schools group in Pakistan. Teaching from grade Kindergarten to grade 12.

Make it easier for Pakistani students and Middle Eastern students to got to universities in China and in Hong Kong.

I think there are currently about 30000 Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities compared to 10 years ago it was only about 5000. More Pakistani students will be going to China as the economic cooperation and CPEC expand and deepen in the coming years. I agree with you that more Pakistani schools/international schools should start teaching maybe at younger ages Chinese culture esp Chinese Mandarin language, that will be good for both countries doing business, and for Pakistanis travel to, study and work in China.
 
I think there are currently about 30000 Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities compared to 10 years ago it was only about 5000. More Pakistani students will be going to China as the economic cooperation and CPEC expand and deepen in the coming years. I agree with you that more Pakistani schools/international schools should start teaching maybe at younger ages Chinese culture esp Chinese Mandarin language, that will be good for both countries doing business, and for Pakistanis travel to, study and work in China.
Yes I agree with you. Mandarin language can challenge the dominance of English language as the international language of business.

Problem is, Mandarin language needs to be taught from an early age at the Chinese international schools in Pakistan and in the Middle East.
 
Yes I agree with you. Mandarin language can challenge the dominance of English language as the international language of business.

Problem is, Mandarin language needs to be taught from an early age at the Chinese international schools in Pakistan and in the Middle East.
Yes, the early the better as languages are concerned.
 
Yes, the early the better as languages are concerned.
Yes even in countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and UAE Their top echelons in their hierarchy,

1656816526020.png


They have realized China can counter Western influence and leverage
 
There are still some people in the Middle East who still think Western education is the only education.

Some of my classmates went to Pakistani (AKU, LUMS, NUST), Saudi (KFUPM, KAUST) , Turkish, and Egyptian (AUC) universities.

I have met some Pakistanis who have not done well in USA, Canada, UK, or Australia.

China should set up an international schools group in Pakistan. Teaching from grade Kindergarten to grade 12.

Make it easier for Pakistani students and Middle Eastern students to got to universities in China and in Hong Kong.

Looks like your madrasa education is not working . I have seen videos of indoctrination that goes on these institutions. This is true here in India too.
 
Looks like your madrasa education is not working . I have seen videos of indoctrination that goes on these institutions. This is true here in India too.
Hey Indiot, stop going to your mandir or temple education. This is a Pakistani forum you Indiot not a slumdog Indian forum.

Looks like your madrasa education is not working . I have seen videos of indoctrination that goes on these institutions. This is true here in India too.
I too have seen videos of Indian shitty institutions and what goes in there. :lol:

Pakistan should invest in its own education stop with the begging bowl
Haha for an Indiot pretending to be a Canadian. lol.

You "liked" the Indiot's post. Was it hardly surprising.
 

