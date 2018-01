New Delhi: Months after the Doklam standoff between India and China concluded, it has emerged that the Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) has left behind tanks, stores, tents and other military equipment at the Doklam plateau.The satellite images accessed by Times Now show that the Chinese troops have only partially moved back, thus indicating a possibility of occupying the territory once again.The revelation comes three days after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's admission during his Army Day press conference in New Delhi, that though the Chinese have retracted from Doklam, the troops are there in northern Doklam area.