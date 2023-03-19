What's new

China should dump BRICS and instead create TRICS

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
China should dump BRICS and instead create TRICS

Brazil, India and South Africa are useless nations in BRICS.

They are lackeys and slaves of the West.

After the rapproachment of Saudi Arabia & Iran and Saudi Arabia & Turkiye, it is now time to create TRICS

Turkiye
Russia
Iran
China
Saudi Arabia
 
K_Bin_W

Jul 1, 2021
Ah, you want to TRICS the BRICS... LOL....
 

