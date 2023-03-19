Abdul Rehman Majeed
Dec 25, 2019
China should dump BRICS and instead create TRICS
Brazil, India and South Africa are useless nations in BRICS.
They are lackeys and slaves of the West.
After the rapproachment of Saudi Arabia & Iran and Saudi Arabia & Turkiye, it is now time to create TRICS
Turkiye
Russia
Iran
China
Saudi Arabia
