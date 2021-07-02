China should demand unrestricted access to all Canada sites to dig for evidence of Canadian crimes against humanity



We want to know how many more dirty secrets are still under the evil Canadian ground.

China should demand sending an investigation team to dig in Canada, we don't trust Candian government who kept this dirty secret for almost a centry till now.

We highly suspect that US having the same sites and dirty secrets, unrestricted access to all US suspected sites should be also demanded, including satelite image ones.