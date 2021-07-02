What's new

China should demand unrestricted access to all Canada sites to dig for evidence of Canadian crimes against humanity

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,069
1
75,338
Country
China
Location
China
China should demand unrestricted access to all Canada sites to dig for evidence of Canadian crimes against humanity

We want to know how many more dirty secrets are still under the evil Canadian ground.
China should demand sending an investigation team to dig in Canada, we don't trust Candian government who kept this dirty secret for almost a centry till now.
We highly suspect that US having the same sites and dirty secrets, unrestricted access to all US suspected sites should be also demanded, including satelite image ones.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom