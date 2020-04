Fellow PDF-ers - MARK THIS FOR THE NEXT FEW MONTHS because this is what is going to happen. This is what THE GAME is - to go after China! This is going to be a very DANGEROUS game. This can lead to Global War WW-3. This can lead to countries friendly to China to be declared also the aggressors along with China.

China should be sued for $6.5 trillion for coronavirus damages says top UK think tank

=================London: China should be sued under international law for trillions of dollars for its initial cover-up of the coronavirus pandemic which has caused more than 60,000 deaths and trillions of dollars in economic damage, a new report says.The report said damages should be for at least the £3.2 ($6.5 trillion) being spent by G7 nations propping up their domestic economies as governments forced their citizens to stay at home so they could try and contain the disease's spread.According to the report,by conservative London think tank The Henry Jackson Society, China could be sued under 10 possible legal avenues, including the International Health Regulations, which were beefed up after the SARS outbreak, which China also tried to cover up.The report said had China provided accurate information at an early juncture, "the infection would not have left China."China only reported the disease to the WHO on December 31 and said there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.The Henry Jackson Society said China had done the opposite, by covering up data and punishing doctors who sought to tell the truth.It urged a coalition of countries to launch joint-action because of China's record of "responding aggressively to threats on the world stage.""Taking action would require both courage and global solidarity," the report said."In its early response, Wuhan and Hubei breached [International Health] Regulations...responsibility goes to the top of the regime."It appears more than probable that the Chinese Communist Party’s response to COVID-19 was in breach of international law," it said.The report said that while levelling a claim of dispute under the International Health Regulations would be unprecedented, there was an initial framework within the structures of the WHO for bringing such a suit.Other options could involve using the International Court of Justice and Permanent Court of Arbitration, The World Trade Organisation, bilateral investment treaties and even the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.