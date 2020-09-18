beijingwalker
China Should Abide by International Rules-Based Order
U.S. Department of State
321K subscribers
Secretary Blinken on China: We are seeking, resolutely so, to uphold the rules-based international order. And in a practical way, that means insisting that countries make good on their commitments and play by the rules that we've all agreed to.
