What's new

China Should Abide by International Rules-Based Order

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,433
1
74,054
Country
China
Location
China
China Should Abide by International Rules-Based Order
U.S. Department of State
321K subscribers
Secretary Blinken on China: We are seeking, resolutely so, to uphold the rules-based international order. And in a practical way, that means insisting that countries make good on their commitments and play by the rules that we've all agreed to.

 
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
3,933
5
7,383
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
beijingwalker said:
China Should Abide by International Rules-Based Order
U.S. Department of State
321K subscribers
Secretary Blinken on China: We are seeking, resolutely so, to uphold the rules-based international order. And in a practical way, that means insisting that countries make good on their commitments and play by the rules that we've all agreed to.

Click to expand...
Meaning they want China to be good little boy, and obey its elders, which are the US and others of course. :lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

K Shehzad
China’s Building of Overseas Military Bases: Rationale and Challenges
Replies
0
Views
296
K Shehzad
K Shehzad
Chakar The Great
China and Pakistan: good brothers and true friends
Replies
0
Views
220
Chakar The Great
Chakar The Great
GlobalVillageSpace
China takes over the world leadership role abandoned by US
2
Replies
22
Views
991
925boy
925boy
U
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian aircraft enter air defence zone
Replies
1
Views
504
truthseeker2010
T
Vapnope
Lessons From 1971 War
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
Iltutmish
Iltutmish

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom