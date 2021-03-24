China shipbuilding volume up 54.7% for Jan-Feb, accounts for 45% of the global share

If China becomes the "enemy" then Europe and North America will have to build their own stuff again. No more imports from China.

If currencies collapse or break, Europe and NA will no longer be buying energy from the Middle East. Hence we see preparation for their economies to exist with much less cheap oil.

The "West" will have far too many transport ships.

China can probably use more since China might be buying oil from the Middle East and selling goods to Africans in exchange for raw resources.