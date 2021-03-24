beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 37,159
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
China shipbuilding volume up 54.7% for Jan-Feb, accounts for 45% of the global share
CSSC Chengxi shipyard
China’s shipbuilding output and new order volume for the first two months of this year showed strong growth compared to pandemic-hit output a year ago.
Katherine Si | Mar 24, 2021
According to the statistics released by China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI), China’s shipbuilding output for January to February 2021 was 7.23m dwt, an increase of 54.7% year-on-year, while the volume of newly received orders was 6.81m dwt, an increase of 105%.
At the end of February, Chinese shipyards’ orderbook on hand was 70.51m dwt, a decline of 12.2% year-on-year
.Shipbuilding export volume was 6.65m dwt, an increase of 46.8% year-on-year, while newly received export shipbuilding orders were 4.88m dwt, an increase of 50.6%. Export orders on hand were 62.26m dwt as the end of February, a drop of 15.8%.
Shipbuilding export volume, new orders for export and export orders on hand accounted for 92%, 71.6% and 88.3% of national volume respectively.
As the end of February, China’s shipbuilding output, newly received orders and orders on hand respectively accounted for 45.4%, 44.7% and 45% of the global shipbuilding market share.
Fifteen major ship repair companies completed a repairing volume of 510 vessels for the first two months, an increase of 13.3%.
CSSC Chengxi shipyard
China’s shipbuilding output and new order volume for the first two months of this year showed strong growth compared to pandemic-hit output a year ago.
Katherine Si | Mar 24, 2021
According to the statistics released by China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI), China’s shipbuilding output for January to February 2021 was 7.23m dwt, an increase of 54.7% year-on-year, while the volume of newly received orders was 6.81m dwt, an increase of 105%.
At the end of February, Chinese shipyards’ orderbook on hand was 70.51m dwt, a decline of 12.2% year-on-year
.Shipbuilding export volume was 6.65m dwt, an increase of 46.8% year-on-year, while newly received export shipbuilding orders were 4.88m dwt, an increase of 50.6%. Export orders on hand were 62.26m dwt as the end of February, a drop of 15.8%.
Shipbuilding export volume, new orders for export and export orders on hand accounted for 92%, 71.6% and 88.3% of national volume respectively.
As the end of February, China’s shipbuilding output, newly received orders and orders on hand respectively accounted for 45.4%, 44.7% and 45% of the global shipbuilding market share.
Fifteen major ship repair companies completed a repairing volume of 510 vessels for the first two months, an increase of 13.3%.
China shipbuilding volume up 54.7% for Jan-Feb
China’s shipbuilding output and new order volume for the first two months of this year showed strong growth compared to pandemic-hit output a year ago.
www.seatrade-maritime.com