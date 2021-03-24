What's new

China shipbuilding volume up 54.7% for Jan-Feb, accounts for 45% of the global share

China shipbuilding volume up 54.7% for Jan-Feb, accounts for 45% of the global share

CSSC Chengxi shipyard
China’s shipbuilding output and new order volume for the first two months of this year showed strong growth compared to pandemic-hit output a year ago.
Mar 24, 2021


According to the statistics released by China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI), China’s shipbuilding output for January to February 2021 was 7.23m dwt, an increase of 54.7% year-on-year, while the volume of newly received orders was 6.81m dwt, an increase of 105%.

At the end of February, Chinese shipyards’ orderbook on hand was 70.51m dwt, a decline of 12.2% year-on-year

.Shipbuilding export volume was 6.65m dwt, an increase of 46.8% year-on-year, while newly received export shipbuilding orders were 4.88m dwt, an increase of 50.6%. Export orders on hand were 62.26m dwt as the end of February, a drop of 15.8%.

Shipbuilding export volume, new orders for export and export orders on hand accounted for 92%, 71.6% and 88.3% of national volume respectively.

As the end of February, China’s shipbuilding output, newly received orders and orders on hand respectively accounted for 45.4%, 44.7% and 45% of the global shipbuilding market share.

Fifteen major ship repair companies completed a repairing volume of 510 vessels for the first two months, an increase of 13.3%.

www.seatrade-maritime.com

China shipbuilding volume up 54.7% for Jan-Feb

China’s shipbuilding output and new order volume for the first two months of this year showed strong growth compared to pandemic-hit output a year ago.
www.seatrade-maritime.com www.seatrade-maritime.com
 
KurtisBrian

If China becomes the "enemy" then Europe and North America will have to build their own stuff again. No more imports from China.
If currencies collapse or break, Europe and NA will no longer be buying energy from the Middle East. Hence we see preparation for their economies to exist with much less cheap oil.
The "West" will have far too many transport ships.
China can probably use more since China might be buying oil from the Middle East and selling goods to Africans in exchange for raw resources.
 
Tai Hai Chen

KurtisBrian said:
If China becomes the "enemy" then Europe and North America will have to build their own stuff again. No more imports from China.
If currencies collapse or break, Europe and NA will no longer be buying energy from the Middle East. Hence we see preparation for their economies to exist with much less cheap oil.
The "West" will have far too many transport ships.
China can probably use more since China might be buying oil from the Middle East and selling goods to Africans in exchange for raw resources.
Labor cost is too high in the west.
 
