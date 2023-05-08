What's new

China shipbuilding orders up 53% in the first quarter

Hudong zhonghua shipyard

Hudong zhonghua shipyard

Newly-received shipbuilding orders at Chinese yards were 15.18m dwt in the first three months of this year, increasing 53% on-year.
Katherine Si | Apr 26, 2023

Shipbuilding volume was 9.17m dwt, declining 4.6% year-on-year. Orders on hand were 114.52m dwt, an increase of 15.6% year-on-year.
Shipbuilding export volume was 7.83m dwt, dropping 9.1%; newly-received export shipbuilding orders were 13.38m dwt, growing 56.5%; export orders on hand were 104.21m dwt, increasing 20.3%, accounting for 85.4%, 88.1% and 91% of national volume respectively.

Containerships led China’s delivered vessel volume in the first three months of 2023, while car carriers showed the fastest growth rate in newly-received order pool.
During January to March, China’s shipbuilding output, newly received orders and orders on hand accounted for 43.5%, 62.9% and 50.8% respectively of the global shipbuilding market.

The eighteen major Chinese ship repair yards repaired 995 vessels in the first quarter, an increase of 3.4% year-on-year.

www.seatrade-maritime.com

