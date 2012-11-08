What's new

China setting up military logistics facilities in Pakistan: US report

Metal 0-1

Metal 0-1

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2016
659
2
692
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Port construction in Pakistan intends to decrease China’s reliance on strategic choke points, reads Pentagon report

NEWS DESK September 07, 2020

Report also warned the United States that Chinese military is pressing to double its 200-plus nuclear warheads.

The bilateral relations between Pakistan and China have emerged stronger after the former launched multi-billion dollar CPEC project under its ambitious OBOR initiative in the country.

An official US Report released by its Department of Defence last week said due to geo-strategic importance, China has likely considered locations for military logistics facilities in Pakistan and other countries, a claim rejected by both Islamabad and Beijing.

In its annual report to Congress on China’s military, the Pentagon said Pakistan is among a handful of countries where Beijing seeks to enhance both “bilateral and multilateral” engagements.

“In support of its national strategy, the PRC [People's Republic of China] pursues a range of goals through OBOR to include strengthening its territorial integrity, increasing its energy security, and expanding its international influence.”

Similarly, OBOR projects associated with pipelines and port construction in Pakistan intend to decrease China’s reliance on transporting energy resources through strategic choke points, such as the Strait of Malacca, read the report.

The report claimed that China continues to expand the Chinese military participation in bilateral and multilateral military exercises, normalising its presence overseas and establishing ties to foreign militaries.

“..An increase in bilateral and multilateral engagement with foreign militaries, including Russia, Pakistan, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) can improve the PLA’s [People's Liberation Army] ability to organise and manage combined operations that integrate foreign forces,” Pentagon said in its report.

The reported also warned the United States that Chinese military is pressing to double its 200-plus nuclear warheads within a decade with the ability to launch them aboard ballistic missiles by land, sea and air.

Aside from aiming for technological parity with the United States, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is also focused on conducting joint operations, to be able to deter or defeat any US effort to intervene on Taiwan's behalf, the report said.

It said that PLA has already matched or surpassed the United States military in several areas, including shipbuilding, land-based ballistic and cruise missiles, and air defense systems.

Responding to the report, China's defence ministry called the report "utterly wrong" and a misinterpretation of Beijing's "defence policy and military strategy".

The report "defamed China's military modernisation, defence expenditure, nuclear policy and other issues", the ministry said in a statement.

(With input from AFP)

tribune.com.pk

China setting up military logistics facilities in Pakistan: US report | The Express Tribune

Port construction in Pakistan intends to decrease China’s reliance on strategic choke points, reads Pentagon report
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
TaiShang China, Malaysia and Thailand set to hold joint military drill China & Far East 1
Hareeb China denies plans to set up military base in Pakistan Strategic & Foreign Affairs 15
S China military sets up website to report leaks, fake news China & Far East 0
onebyone China military setting up technology research agency China & Far East 2
cirr China sets up new logistics force as part of military reforms Chinese Defence Forum 0
commander jain India, China a whisker away from setting up military hotline Indian Defence Forum 0
Hindustani78 Military hotline between India, China to be set up soon Indian Defence Forum 1
MULUBJA China’s new military strategy sets fresh ‘markers’ for India Central & South Asia 1
I Eye on China, India and US set to ramp up military drills Indian Defence Forum 6
HongWu Japan tried to set up China and US for military showdown World Affairs 13

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top