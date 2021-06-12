Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
China Sets New Record for Longest Horizontal Onshore Well in Asia
Thread starter
Beast
Start date
Today at 11:46 AM
B
Beast
ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
24,750
-39
57,548
Country
Location
Today at 11:46 AM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Iranian Navy | News and Discussions
Latest: sahureka2
2 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
C
With $84bn in remittances and 18 million, India has the world's largest diaspora population
Latest: colonel rajesh
2 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
Kargil : Indian Army's operation "Vijay" was ineffective
Latest: Signalian
4 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
Military Simulation - The Indo-Pak conflict - A hyperbole
Latest: SQ8
4 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Will revisit Article 370: Says Indian congress leader
Latest: Chakar The Great
8 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan-Turkey 4 Milgem Ada Class Corvettes Contract - Construction started
Latest: Tipu7
8 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Police in Quetta city has sealed at least 6 illegal Iranian schools - June 2021
Latest: Jazzbot
13 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
S
Pakistan Air Force | News & Discussions.
Latest: Shabi1
29 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: Reichmarshal
59 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Artillery Divisions of Pakistan Army
Latest: Inception-06
Today at 11:48 AM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Military Simulation - The Indo-Pak conflict - A hyperbole
Latest: SQ8
4 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Pakistan's Ist World Class Bus Terminal
Latest: _NOBODY_
12 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
9 million overseas Pakistanis earn Pakistan more income than 200 million local Pakistanis
Latest: Norwegian
15 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistan and China: the new US game
Latest: Dalit
25 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
C
The Legend of General Hameed Gul
Latest: colonel rajesh
37 minutes ago
Pakistan History
Military Forum Latest Posts
Could China invade the USA?
Latest: LegionnairE
Today at 11:04 AM
Military Forum
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: White and Green with M/S
Today at 8:11 AM
Air Warfare
F-117 Nighthawk
Latest: White and Green with M/S
Today at 5:52 AM
Air Warfare
Week by week history of WW2
Latest: Mumm-Ra
Yesterday at 7:45 PM
Military History & Tactics
F-22 Sunset Begins in 2030 - Raptor is Retiring
Latest: F-22Raptor
Yesterday at 5:36 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Iranian Navy | News and Discussions
Latest: sahureka2
2 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Despite recalibration, Indian Army's 1 Strike Corps to be available for use against Pakistan
Latest: White and Green with M/S
17 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Bhakts Going Crazy Blocking Bangladeshi Appliances: Make-in-India Not Working
Latest: Chakar The Great
36 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
T
Chinese Missiles News & Discussions
Latest: T-55
38 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Are liberals (reformists & moderates) with the help of the US planning to provoke major instability after the presidential election?
Latest: Hack-Hook
40 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom