China sets 6G speed world record, 10 to 20 times faster than 5G
Technology 11:23, 07-Jan-2022
China has realized the world's fastest real-time transmission for terahertz wireless communication (THz) which is 10 to 20 times higher than 5G networks, the Purple Mountain Laboratory announced on Tuesday.
With a home-developed 360-430 GHz high-end wireless communication system, the high-tech lab in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, has achieved 6G-oriented 100-200 Gbps (gigabits per second) real-time THz.
You Xiaohu, principal investigator of the lab, said that terahertz transmission technologies are fundamental for 6G networks and will be widely used for realizing faster transmissions and in new-type applications such as AR, VR and the metaverse.
Furthermore, terahertz technologies can also be extensively used in communication in space and between satellites and to eventually realize integrated space-earth-sea communication, You added.
