China set to lead recovery of East Asian and Pacific economies: World Bank

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
China set to lead recovery of East Asian and Pacific economies: World Bank
By Reuters Staff
MARCH 26, 2021

(Reuters) - China is expected to lead the recovery of East Asian and Pacific economies this year, but many nations will record sub-par growth as they struggle to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, according to new World Bank forecasts released on Friday.The World Bank’s latest East Asia and Pacific Economic Update predicts China’s economy will expand by 8.1% in 2021, compared with 2.3% the previous year, powering a 7.4% region-wide expansion, up from 1.2 per cent in 2020.

Excluding China, by far the region’s biggest economy, growth will only be 4.4% in East Asia and the Pacific, an improvement on a 3.7% contraction the year before but still below the long-term average.

Vietnam is the other outstanding economic performer with an expected growth rate of 6.6%, up from 2.9%. China and Vietnam were among the relatively few countries that were only lightly hit by the pandemic and did not fall into recession in 2020.

“Like Hydra, the many-headed monster of Greek myth, COVID-19 is proving hard to suppress even a year after the first case was confirmed in Wuhan,” the World Bank said.

It noted that economic growth for individual nation-states “will depend on containing the novel coronavirus; their ability to take advantage of a revival of international trade; and the capacity of governments to provide fiscal and monetary support”.

“Global economic recovery, supported in part by the significant U.S. stimulus, will revive trade in goods and could provide an external boost to growth of as much as 1 percentage point on average,” the report said. “But global tourism is expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels till 2023 and delay economic recovery in tourism-dependent economies.”

The World Bank said “successful vaccination campaigns and early control of the pandemic, together with significant policy reform and the diffusion of new technologies” could lead to better-the-expected growth.

Slow suppression of COVID-19, however, could lead to worse-than-anticipated economic activity, increasing the risk of the emergence of new variants that could be more infectious, lethal and resistant to existing vaccines.

Silverblaze

See this is a fact. In indian news channels, a doom and gloom scenario is being painted for China while india itself is under crushing economic pressure.
 
Beidou2020

Silverblaze said:
See this is a fact. In indian news channels, a doom and gloom scenario is being painted for China while india itself is under crushing economic pressure.
No one takes Indians seriously. Their media channels are embarrassing with childish music, constant yelling and laughable headlines. Even Indian military leaders are like Indian PDF trolls from the comments they have made recently. That whole country is a mess from top to bottom.

India is a perfect example of what NOT to become.
 
Silverblaze

Beidou2020 said:
No one takes Indians seriously. Their media channels are embarrassing with childish music, constant yelling and laughable headlines. Even Indian military leaders are like Indian PDF trolls from the comments they have made recently. That whole country is a mess from top to bottom.

India is a perfect example of what NOT to become.
Yes but they have complete US support now. They have been given a green signal by the US to spread disinformation against China particularly in East Asian countries.

I will say it again, after failing in Hong Kong and seeing india's humiliating defeat, they have selected Xinjiang and Tibet as the new target to hurt China.

Now disinformation is being spread. China does not want trouble as its bad for business but there will come a time when Beijing will agree that only solution is to punch back.
 
Tai Hai Chen

CAPRICORN-88 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1375151165915209732
The late China paramount leader Deng Xiaoping said:
To be rich is glorious and he was a communist.

Biden said: Chinese is not going to be rich not during his watch and Biden claimed he is a Democrat.
Sorry gramps. Too late for that. The US had the chance to force China to peacefully surrender in 1949 when the US had nukes. That ship has long sailed.
 
CAPRICORN-88

beijingwalker said:
China most probably won't become the most wealthy and most powerful country in 4 years, Biden doesn't have to worry this much.
Biden's speech gives us all an idea of his current state of mind and that is what makes it so special and dangerous.
Is it something to do with his age???
 
Tai Hai Chen

CAPRICORN-88 said:
:sarcastic: :sarcastic::sarcastic:
Biden's speech gives us all an idea of his current state of mind and that is what makes it so special and dangerous.
Is it something to do with his age???
A cornered dog is a dangerous dog. Let's all hope we don't see a nuclear war on Biden's watch. The only way Biden can stop China's rise to nuking China.
 
CAPRICORN-88

Really. USA a cornered dog???

China and Russia are both beginning to ostracize USA.

They are practically ignoring Biden's USA since Biden appointee disastrous outing in Anchorage, Alaska.
 
zectech

Tai Hai Chen said:
A cornered dog is a dangerous dog. Let's all hope we don't see a nuclear war on Biden's watch. The only way Biden can stop China's rise to nuking China.
US is trying the Iraqi lies mantra

US corporations are censoring and ghost pro-Chinese videos on youtube, and internet search results are following this trend
both political parties are supportive, even tripping over themselves in anti-china lies
us media anti-china propaganda
biden trying to gather support for lies from left-wing and reich wingers.

At a certain point, China exposing 9/11 as an inside job is the best response. This is going nuclear with words. Before that, expose the US lies in the past, war crimes, human rights abuses in the US (mass rapes in "prison", etc).
 
CAPRICORN-88

Now over here in Asia with the exception of probably India, Japan, Taiwan, etc US Secretary of State Anotony Blinken,US National Security Advisor Sullivan and USA itself is now a laughing stock among all of us.

Biden triple trips going up USAF One is now regarded as a BAD OMEN for USA and is compared with UK Iron Lady PM Margaret Thatcher trip walking down the stair in The Great Wall of the People in Beijing after being indirectly scolded by late China Paramount Leader Deng Xiaoping.

:coffee: :sarcastic: :sarcastic:
 
