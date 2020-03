China set to become largest market for OLED televisions

China is expected to become the world's largest market for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) televisions in the next two or three years as increasing numbers of affluent consumers want premium TVs that deliver outstanding picture quality and wider viewing angles, industry insiders said.

Shenzhen-based TV maker Skyworth Group is banking on such cutting-edge and innovative OLED technology to conquer the domestic TV market.

Skyworth OLED TV accounted for 46 percent of total OLED sales in the Chinese market in 2017, followed by LG (16 percent) and Sony (14.9 percent).

He estimated that demand for OLED TVs in China will reach more than 2 million units within two to three years, making China the largest OLED TV market in the world.

The data also said the global shipment of OLED TVs reached 2.4 million units in 2018, an increase of 69.4 percent year-on-year.