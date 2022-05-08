China, Serbia mark anniversary of NATO bombing of Chinese Embassy in 1999

Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin (center) and Minister of Labor, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Darija Kisic Tepavcevic (right) on May 7, 2022 lay wreaths to commemorate the three Chinese journalists killed during the NATO bombing of the Chinese Embassy in the former Yugoslavia in 1999. Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Embassy in SerbiaPicture shows wreaths laid on May 7, 2022, by officials and citizens from China and Serbia to commemorate the three Chinese journalists killed during the NATO bombing of the Chinese Embassy in the former Yugoslavia in 1999. Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Embassy in Serbia