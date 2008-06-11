What's new

China September exports rise 9.9% year-on-year, imports surge 13.2%

China September exports rise 9.9% year-on-year, imports surge 13.2%
By Reuters Staff
OCTOBER 13, 202011:11 AM



BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports in September rose 9.9% from a year earlier, and imports surged 13.2%, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would increase 10% from year earlier after 9.5% growth in August.

Imports were estimated to have edged up 0.3%, versus a contraction of 2.1% in August.

China posted a trade surplus of $37 billion last month, compared with the poll’s forecast for a $58.00 billion surplus and a $58.93 billion surplus in August.

uk.reuters.com

China's imports, exports surge as global economy reopens

China's imports grew at their fastest pace this year in September, while exports extended their strong gains as more trading partners lifted coronavirus restrictions in a further boost to the world's second-biggest economy.
uk.reuters.com
 
