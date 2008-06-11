China September exports rise 9.9% year-on-year, imports surge 13.2%

By Reuters StaffOCTOBER 13, 202011:11 AMBEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports in September rose 9.9% from a year earlier, and imports surged 13.2%, customs data showed on Tuesday.Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would increase 10% from year earlier after 9.5% growth in August.Imports were estimated to have edged up 0.3%, versus a contraction of 2.1% in August.China posted a trade surplus of $37 billion last month, compared with the poll’s forecast for a $58.00 billion surplus and a $58.93 billion surplus in August.