China Sentences a Fourth Canadian Citizen to Demise on Drug Fees

Declare to the whole world again! —— China implements a "zero tolerance policy" for drug smuggling. This is China's national policy! This is written in the Chinese Constitution! Without any political considerations. Don't try to use Western political conspiracy to discredit Chinese law!



Of course, some countries as a dog. It has to pay some price. Otherwise this dog will have many fantasies...... Please do not misunderstand. we are not enemies. hmmm..... we just think you are a dog.