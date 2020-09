China sends nine satellites into orbit by sea launch on September 15, 2020

China sends nine satellites into orbit by sea launch

QINGDAO, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent nine satellites into planned orbit at the Yellow Sea Tuesday.The nine satellites, belonging to the Jilin-1 Gaofen 03-1 group, blasted off atop a Long March-11 carrier rocket, China's first sea-launched rocket, at 9:23 a.m. (Beijing Time).