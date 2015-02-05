China sends in 100 rocket launchers to fortify border with India

- Both sides send more supplies to high-altitude areas as winter approaches and boundary talks falter
- PLA has the edge but weather is the real enemy, analyst says
China has deployed more than 100 advanced long-range rocket launchers to its high-altitude borders with India, according to a source close to the Chinese military, as the two sides remain deadlocked over their protracted boundary disputes.
The source said the People’s Liberation Army was ramping up defences in preparation for the Himalayan winter and in response to the Indian Army’s deployment of three regiments with M777 ultra-light howitzers along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
“The PLA has deployed more than 100 PCL-181 light, truck-mounted howitzers along borders with India. The firing range of this Chinese-developed launcher is double that of the M777,” the source said.
“The latest development of the border talks reminded the PLA to remain vigilant even though winter is coming.”