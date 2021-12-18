China sends aid to Afghanistan as Taliban grapples with winter crisis
Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian crisis this winter. Photo: AFP
China is sending winter supplies to Afghanistan, which is facing an acute financial and humanitarian crisis.
Diplomatic observers said the aid and infrastructure would help build ties with the Taliban.
The Taliban, which seized power in August following the withdrawal of American troops, is facing a series of challenges in reconstructing the country.
- Beijing is stepping up efforts to engage with the country’s new government as millions face the risk of starvation
- China is sending winter clothing and agreed to build a mosque and two wells
Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian crisis this winter. Photo: AFP
China is sending winter supplies to Afghanistan, which is facing an acute financial and humanitarian crisis.
Diplomatic observers said the aid and infrastructure would help build ties with the Taliban.
The Taliban, which seized power in August following the withdrawal of American troops, is facing a series of challenges in reconstructing the country.
China sends aid to Afghanistan as Taliban faces winter crisis
Beijing is stepping up efforts to engage with the country’s new government as millions face the risk of starvation.
www.scmp.com