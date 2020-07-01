What's new

China sends 500,000 Uyghur children to 'detention camps'

Muslim children removed from family and culture, sent to state-run schools to be instructed in 'patriotism'

Based on a planning document published by the Chinese Ministry of Education, children as young as eight years old are being put in state-run boarding schools by Chinese authorities to erase their Muslim values and beliefs. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) argues that the schools serve as a way to fight poverty and that the government has improved Uyghur children's access to education.

The document also said that CCP Secretary General Xi Jinping (習近平) deems education as an important tool in fully eradicating violent extremism as well as governing Xinjiang. It added that the new generation of secular Uyghur youth would be given the privilege of cultivating their patriotism and love for the party.

According to The New York Times, approximately 497,000 elementary and junior high students were enrolled in the government-owned boarding schools last year. Beijing reportedly plans to have opened at least one in every Xinjiang township by the end of 2020.

The report said that students could only meet their families once every two weeks and were not allowed to use the Uyghur language at school. International experts, including German China scholar Adrian Zenz, believe the schools are being established to indoctrinate the Uyghur children with pro-CCP views.

Lol

It's a school.

@fisher1 , don't say you never went to school before??


To be honest, USA propaganda is going insane!!!

I feel like they can't find any flaw, that is why they make it up so cheaply.

Embarrassing actually.
 
Communies are hell bent on eradicating uighur language, culture. They are goign after mongolians as well.

It is a shame, entire muslim world is quiet about it.
 
Menthol said:
Lol

It's a school.

@fisher1 , don't say you never went to school before??


To be honest, USA propaganda is going insane!!!

I feel like they can't find any flaw, that is why they make it up so cheaply.

Embarrassing actually.
ignoring the truth will not make it go away. too bad ... when communists were on your doorsteps, you were making and calling for jihad; now when they are doing it openly - you convinently call it a ploy.
Amazing illiterate people here who have blinders on.
 
I went to detention camp for more than a decade too. The teacher made us learn stuff and the detention camp gave us a piece of paper when we graduated :cry:
 
Feng Leng said:
I went to detention camp for more than a decade too. The teacher made us learn stuff and the detention camp gave us a piece of paper when we graduated :cry:
We can see the "obvious results"of your education here. Now we know what went wrong.
Thanx fr the Honesty.
 
Every Uighur that I have met in the US has a sad story to tell of a missing brother/sister/parent in Xinjiang. It is very tragic.
 
