What's new

China sends 11 warplanes, 4 naval ships around Taiwan ahead of 20th CCP Congress

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,777
-12
93,855
Country
China
Location
China

China sends 11 warplanes, 4 naval ships around Taiwan ahead of 20th CCP Congress

Two J-11 fighters entered ADIZ

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/15 20:45

DoE_jTXW0AADRXQ

Archived photo of a Shenyang J-11 fighter jet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 11 aircraft and four ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 15), the day before the opening of the 20th Communist Party Congress.

Of the 11 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft, two Shenyang J-11 fighters jet entered the southwest sector of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the military tweeted.

As part of the regular response to the incursions, Taiwan’s military tasked aircraft in Combat Air Patrols (CAP) and naval vessels, deployed land-based air defense missile systems to monitor the Chinese activities, and issued radio warnings.

The Oct. 16-22 CCP Congress is expected to name Xi Jinping (習近平) for a third five-year term as party leader. While he was not thought to soften his aggressive stance against Taiwan, observers were looking out to see whether he would announce new measures targeting the independent democratic country.

www.taiwannews.com.tw

China sends 11 warplanes, 4 naval ships around Taiwan ahead of 20th CCP Congress | Taiwan News | 2022-10-15 20:45:54

Two J-11 fighters entered ADIZ | 2022-10-15 20:45:54
www.taiwannews.com.tw www.taiwannews.com.tw
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

L
US, Chinese Pilots Exchange ‘Verbal Blows’ As US Military Helicopters ‘Breached’ China’s Airspace For 2 Consecutive Days
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
FairAndUnbiased
F
B
PLA warplanes tie noose around neck of ‘Taiwan secessionists’: Global Times editorial
Replies
2
Views
601
K_Bin_W
K
F-22Raptor
Reagan Carrier Group and amphib assault ship Tripoli armed with F-35s operating near Taiwan
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
3K
Han Patriot
H
Hamartia Antidote
Aljazeera: Ships resume Taiwan routes amid uncertainty over China drills
Replies
8
Views
360
Han Patriot
H
B
PLA sent more warplanes near Taiwan island than DPP authority claimed: China's Defense Ministry
Replies
0
Views
432
Beidou2020
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom