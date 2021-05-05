China sees prosperous tourism during May Day holidays thanks to long-term domestic anti-virus achievements

Music fans enjoy Midi Festival in Jinan, capital of East China's Shandong Province on May 2. Photo: ICTourists visit Hongya Cave, a landmark of Chongqing Municipality in Southwest China on May 3. Photo: ICTourists line up to view Buddha statues at Longmen Grottoes, Luoyang of Central China's Henan Province on May 3. The grottoes can be traced to the dynasty of Northern Wei (386-534). Photo: ICPeople enjoy the tropical beach of Sanya, South China's Hainan Province during the May Day holidays. Photo: ICAn actor gives a fire breathing performance, a trick from the Sichuan Opera, in front of tourists at Hulutao village, East China's Shandong Province on May 2. Photo: ICTourists pose in front of the Yellow Crane Tower of Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, with specially-designed popsicles shaped exactly like the tower. Photo: ICA man (right) receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot in a medical vehicle under the Saint Sophia Cathedral, a former Orthodox church and now a museum, in Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang on May 1. Photo: Li Hao/GT'Red tourism' becomes popular in Shanghai during May Day holidaysBy Yang Hui, Published: 2021/5/5 16:04:21