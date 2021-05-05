What's new

China sees prosperous tourism during May Day holidays thanks to long-term domestic anti-virus achievements

Music fans enjoy Midi Festival in Jinan, capital of East China's Shandong Province on May 2. Photo: IC


Tourists visit Hongya Cave, a landmark of Chongqing Municipality in Southwest China on May 3. Photo: IC


Tourists line up to view Buddha statues at Longmen Grottoes, Luoyang of Central China's Henan Province on May 3. The grottoes can be traced to the dynasty of Northern Wei (386-534). Photo: IC


People enjoy the tropical beach of Sanya, South China's Hainan Province during the May Day holidays. Photo: IC


An actor gives a fire breathing performance, a trick from the Sichuan Opera, in front of tourists at Hulutao village, East China's Shandong Province on May 2. Photo: IC


Tourists pose in front of the Yellow Crane Tower of Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, with specially-designed popsicles shaped exactly like the tower. Photo: IC


A man (right) receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot in a medical vehicle under the Saint Sophia Cathedral, a former Orthodox church and now a museum, in Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang on May 1. Photo: Li Hao/GT


China sees prosperous tourism during May Day holidays thanks to long-term domestic anti-virus achievements - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
'Red tourism' becomes popular in Shanghai during May Day holidays
By Yang Hui, Published: 2021/5/5 16:04:21
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1389853624428228609
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1389906671288213510
 
